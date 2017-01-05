Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Fernando Torres.

Watch: Fernando Torres humiliates teammate with a nutmeg in training

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Players probably have mixed feelings about open training sessions.

On the one hand, they provide a team a chance to connect with their fans and form a bond in slightly more intimate setting. But on the other hand, some players could come away red-faced.

Atletico Madrid's Ruben Fernandez likely hates them now.

Article continues below

During an open training session in the Spanish capital on Wednesday afternoon, the youngster went in to close the veteran striker down during a small-sided practice match.

Torres stood his ground well, with Fernandez and another defender quickly closing him down.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

And though Fernandez had the enthusiasm, the video below shows that El Nino had a thing or two to teach him about getting out of a sticky spot by slipping the ball easily though his legs.

It got a rise from the crowd, too, who cheered the piece of skill and no doubt left the youngster's cheeks feeling a little flushed.

It's a tough lesson for an 18-year-old, and one he won't thank Torres for just yet, but if he has anything about him he'll be on his guard in future to make sure this doesn't happen too often.

Torres has struggled for goals so far this term despite being given regular minutes on the pitch.

With just two La Liga goals to his name this season, there is a good shout for Diego Simeone to dip into the transfer market to pick up someone that can match the output of Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro.

Atleti have fallen behind in the title race, as they currently occupy sixth place in the table, some nine points behind league leaders Real.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
UEFA Champions League
Football
Fernando Torres
Liverpool
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again