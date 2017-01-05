Watch: Fernando Torres humiliates teammate with a nutmeg in training

Players probably have mixed feelings about open training sessions.

On the one hand, they provide a team a chance to connect with their fans and form a bond in slightly more intimate setting. But on the other hand, some players could come away red-faced.

Atletico Madrid's Ruben Fernandez likely hates them now.

During an open training session in the Spanish capital on Wednesday afternoon, the youngster went in to close the veteran striker down during a small-sided practice match.

Torres stood his ground well, with Fernandez and another defender quickly closing him down.

And though Fernandez had the enthusiasm, the video below shows that El Nino had a thing or two to teach him about getting out of a sticky spot by slipping the ball easily though his legs.

It got a rise from the crowd, too, who cheered the piece of skill and no doubt left the youngster's cheeks feeling a little flushed.

It's a tough lesson for an 18-year-old, and one he won't thank Torres for just yet, but if he has anything about him he'll be on his guard in future to make sure this doesn't happen too often.

Torres has struggled for goals so far this term despite being given regular minutes on the pitch.

With just two La Liga goals to his name this season, there is a good shout for Diego Simeone to dip into the transfer market to pick up someone that can match the output of Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro.

Atleti have fallen behind in the title race, as they currently occupy sixth place in the table, some nine points behind league leaders Real.

