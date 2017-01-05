Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jack Wilshere.

Jack Wilshere mocked on Twitter after embarrassing Dele Alli statistic emerges

Dele Alli's rise to prominance at Tottenham has been meteoric.

Since making his Premier League debut against Manchester United in August 2015, six months after signing for Spurs, the 20-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's hottest prospects.

He was once again fantastic during Wednesday night's 2-0 win over Chelsea at White Hart Lane, where his two headers secured a vital three points.

Victory over the league leaders meant Tottenham moved up to third and eight points behind, while north London rivals Arsenal sit in a lowly fifth.

Inevitably, comparisons were once again made between Alli and Jack Wilshere after the Chelsea game.

While Wilshere has impressed on loan at Bournemouth this season, the 25-year-old has yet to score and made just one assist in 15 league appearances.

This is in stark contrast to Alli, who already has 10 goals and the same number of assists for Tottenham thus far.

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The 'Who is better: Alli or Wilshere?' debate resurfaced on Twitter on Wednesday night and one embarrassing statistic appears to have finally settled it.

As the tweet below explains, Alli has scored as many league goals in the last 17 days (7) as Wilshere has in his entire professional career (7).

Ouch. Alli's goals have come against Hull City (1), Southampton (2), Watford (2) and Chelsea (2), marking a sensational run of form for Tottenham.

The above statistic saw Wilshere trolled on Twitter, as you can see below.

TWITTER REACTS

Harry Kane perfectly summed up Alli's performance - and his season in general - against Chelsea on Twitter after the game.

Alongside a picture of Tottenham's players celebrating with the fans, he wrote: "Unbelievable win and atmosphere! @Dele_Alli on [fire] #COYS."

