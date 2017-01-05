The Oklahoma City Thunder fell 123-112 to the Charlotte Hornets last night, but for once, a Russell Westbrook triple-double was not the headline news.

In fact, the two-time, back-to-back All-Star MVP failed to get a triple-double as he registered 33 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but he did manage to find an unsuspecting referee's face with a lob pass.

With 3:13 left in the first quarter, Westbrook threw the ball at Tre Maddox's head after the Thunder had called timeout.

Maddox turned his head as Westbrook released the ball, and it caught him square on the side of his face. Westbrook was given his tenth technical foul for the incident - to his disbelief - and the point guard had two technicals from earlier in the season rescinded by the league earlier in the very same day.

Unless the league goes on to rescind this technical, Russ will be six away from an automatic one-game suspension.

The Thunder's franchise player asserted after the game that he never meant to hit the official with the ball, claiming "I would never, ever disrespect the game like that."

"I called his name. He turned right at me and then looked away. I don't know," Westbrook said. "I don't know what to tell you, brother. I really don't. I'm not the type of guy. ... I would never, ever disrespect the game like that and throw the ball at the referee. I've never done it before. That's just not even heard of in the game before. To get a tech, it's crazy to me. But you take the good with the bad."

