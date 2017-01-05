It's sometimes frowned upon to see players from rival teams hanging out, but after a busy festive period it would seem that Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United's Paul Pogba have struck up quite a friendship.

The pair became acquainted over the summer in Miami when the French international was in the process of securing his return to Old Trafford.

And over the past week, the extent of the pair's friendship has been revealed over social media, as they have been posting videos of themselves goofing around.

The first post saw Pogba giving his pal a squeeze a little too enthusiastically, with the Everton striker asking him to mind his own strength.

Both men laughed and caused a reaction from their followers, who will be delighted to learn there is now another video.

The second video was posted onto Lukaku's Instagram page on Wednesday night, and showed the Belgian hit man getting his own back.

See the original video below...

Lukaku filmed himself springing up behind Pogba and getting him in a headlock before whispering menacingly "Hi buddy" and tagging the post “You play to much Paul Pogba” with a winking emoji..

Pogba's face says it all...

Naturally, the two of them hanging out has got Manchester United fans all riled up thinking that there is a possible transfer in the air.

But they did the same when Pogba filmed himself hanging out with international colleague Antoine Griezmann, so it seems that whoever he befriends becomes a transfer target by proxy.

Either way, though, the videos provide a hilarious insight into the friendships that exist between rival players.

