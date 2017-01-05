Were it not for persistant injury problems, Thomas Vermaelen might have become one of the world's best defenders at Arsenal and Barcelona.

The 31-year-old was an instant hit when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium in 2009, scoring some fantastic goals from central defence and proving a solid signing at £10 million.

But within two years at the club injuries became an issue for Vermaelen, who suffered from several muscular strains and spent a lot of time on the sidelines as a result.

Article continues below

So often was the Belgian absent that Arsene Wenger eventually replaced him as Arsenal's number one centre-back, with Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker becoming his first-choice partnership.

A move to Barcelona then transpired for Vermaelen in 2014, where he won La Liga twice and the Champions League but only made a handful of appearances.

Article continues below

And in the 2016 summer transfer window, in an apparent attempt to resurrect his career, Vermaelen joined Roma on a season-long loan.

However, the Belgium international's latest career move hasn't worked out too well either.

Since joining the Serie A side, Vermaelen has managed just three starts and made one further appearance from the bench.

Injuries have once again proved a big obstacle and his sad career took another turn for the worse earlier this week.

Having recovered from a lengthy groin injury in late November, which saw Vermaelen miss 15 games for Roma, he played a full 90 minutes on two occasions and showed signs of a full recovery.

But then, disaster. Ahead of Roma's game against Genoa on Sunday, the Belgian pulled up in training with a fresh muscular injury and tests on Tuesday confirmed he has swelling in his calf.

Roma are now monitoring Vermaelen's injury on a daily basis because there's simply no telling how serious the swelling is nor how long he could be out for.

The man can't catch a break.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms