Thomas Vermaelen.

Thomas Vermaelen's career takes another turn for the worse

Were it not for persistant injury problems, Thomas Vermaelen might have become one of the world's best defenders at Arsenal and Barcelona.

The 31-year-old was an instant hit when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium in 2009, scoring some fantastic goals from central defence and proving a solid signing at £10 million.

But within two years at the club injuries became an issue for Vermaelen, who suffered from several muscular strains and spent a lot of time on the sidelines as a result.

So often was the Belgian absent that Arsene Wenger eventually replaced him as Arsenal's number one centre-back, with Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker becoming his first-choice partnership.

A move to Barcelona then transpired for Vermaelen in 2014, where he won La Liga twice and the Champions League but only made a handful of appearances.

And in the 2016 summer transfer window, in an apparent attempt to resurrect his career, Vermaelen joined Roma on a season-long loan.

However, the Belgium international's latest career move hasn't worked out too well either.

Since joining the Serie A side, Vermaelen has managed just three starts and made one further appearance from the bench.

AS Roma v AC ChievoVerona - Serie A

Injuries have once again proved a big obstacle and his sad career took another turn for the worse earlier this week.

Having recovered from a lengthy groin injury in late November, which saw Vermaelen miss 15 games for Roma, he played a full 90 minutes on two occasions and showed signs of a full recovery.

FBL-ENG-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-TRAINING

But then, disaster. Ahead of Roma's game against Genoa on Sunday, the Belgian pulled up in training with a fresh muscular injury and tests on Tuesday confirmed he has swelling in his calf.

Roma are now monitoring Vermaelen's injury on a daily basis because there's simply no telling how serious the swelling is nor how long he could be out for.

The man can't catch a break.

