Alexis Sanchez.

Arsene Wenger gives perfect response to Sanchez's behaviour after Bournemouth draw

Alexis Sanchez's behaviour both during and after Tuesday's 3-3 draw against Bournemouth has since been well documented.

In what was a frustrating game for the Chilean, he told Aaron Ramsey to 'f*** off' in the first half and threw his gloves on the floor in anger when the final whistle was blown.

Reports have since revealed how Sanchez's strop continued into the Arsenal dressing room and that he completely ignored his teammates, with some celebrating the comeback.

There are now fears that he has had enough and wants to leave the club.

In a press conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie against Preston, Arsene Wenger addressed the Sanchez debacle and issued the perfect response.

While the Frenchman would never admit whether or not Sanchez wants to leave, he explained how the winger's furious reaction to drawing was completely normal and has been blown out of proportion.

In response to a reporter's question, he said: "What is surprising? We want to win the games, if you don't you're not happy. That is normal.

"Without passion you do not come back when you are at 70 minutes and 3-0 down. It is exceptional and you need a special response.

"We are all frustrated. Of course he (Sanchez) is fine."

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League

Sanchez has a winning mentality and clearly that's what Wenger wants from the rest of his players - especially those who reportedly celebrated the 3-3 draw.

While coming back from 3-0 down is a brilliant achievement, Arsenal still lost out on all three points and should be disappointed with the way they performed for most of the game.

That's why Sanchez's reaction wasn't concerning or an indication that he wants to leave, but that he wanted to win and was frustrated with the end result.

Put simply, Arsenal fans have nothing to worry about, with the 27-year-old recently explaining how he is "really happy" at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

"I definitely feel like an important player and my teammates let me know every day," he told Arsenal Player. "I try to prove that I am an important player every day and game after game.

"I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things.

"I feel really happy and comfortable at the club. I want to give the fans a new title. We always get our fans' support in the thin and the thick, which is great.

"We must win the Premier League or the Champions League for them."

