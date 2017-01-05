Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Marcelo.

Watch: Marcelo pull off the most outrageous first touch vs Sevilla

Marcelo is one of those players who, despite not being the first name mentioned when it comes to superstars, can still inspire with a simple movement or pass.

And while he can sometimes be cursed with a lack of concentration, he remains one of the best full-backs in the world.

But during this week's meeting with Sevilla he did something that was really worth getting excited about.

It's well known that his close control is superb, and fans an likely recount the many times he has produced flicks, step overs and no-look passes in games until the cows come home.

But during the game against Sevilla, he did something that really got the fans on their feet and showed just how good he really is.

While waiting to receive a lofted ball, he came under pressure from former Blackburn and Stoke man Steven N'Zonzi.

And while Marcelo didn't have the height to fend him off, he had the power and the patience, and even the foresight to know where he could manoeuvre the ball once he got it under control.

Check the video below to see how good it was...

As you can see, the ball was spinning wildly and he managed to knock take it in his stride with a deft touch to set himself on his way.

The 28-year-old had a great game from start to finish, and had his way with the left flank since the first whistle and played his part as Real ran out 3-0 winners.

Two goals from James Rodriguez either side of a header from Raphael Varane secured the win, but Marcelo's skilled takedown was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the match.

