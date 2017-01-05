Arsenal fans and players probably still don’t how to feel following their dramatic 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

With no disrespect to their opponents, these are the sort of matches the Gunners need to win if they’re to win their first league title since 2004. On the other hand, to earn a point after being 3-0 down with 20 minutes remaining is pretty remarkable.

When Olivier Giroud scored an injury-time header, he had a decision to make. Did he sprint back to the half-way line and try to score a winner in the remaining minutes or did he celebrate earning his side a point?

The Frenchman opted for the latter with a rather embarrassing reenactment of his scorpion-kick goal against Crystal Palace a few days previously.

While Giroud looked overjoyed with being the Arsenal hero once again, some of his teammates - most notably Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - told him to stop celebrating and get the game restarted again.

Wenger on Giroud's celebration

And now, Arsene Wenger has revealed what he thought of Giroud’s actions at Bournemouth. The Arsenal boss was asked if his striker should have celebrated in that manner, rather than looking to win the game.

"Yes, of course (I would've preferred for him to get the game restarted). Of course," Wenger said on Thursday morning.

"I understand both because at 3-0 down in the head of the players the game is lost, but ideally you want the guys to take the ball and put it in the middle of the pitch.”

So, there you go - Wenger wasn’t best pleased with Giroud actions but can understand it.

Alexis Sanchez

One player that certainly wasn’t happy with the whole match was Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean cut a frustrated figure during the 90 minutes and was accused of telling Aaron Ramsey to ‘f*** off’ in the first-half.

When the final whistle blew, he threw his gloves to the floor and stormed off the pitch. Reports on Thursday suggested that his tantrum continued in the changing room as he ignored all of his teammates with a 'face like thunder’.

But Wenger played down any reports that Sanchez’s behaviour was unusual by saying: "What is surprising? We want to win the games, if you don't you're not happy. That is normal.

"Without passion you do not come back when you are at 70 minutes and 3-0 down. It is exceptional and you need a special response.

"We are all frustrated. Of course he (Sanchez) is fine."

