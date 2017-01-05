It has been a difficult week for referees in the Premier League.

Admittedly, a lot of the spotlight has been on Mike Dean following some of his questionable decisions over the last seven days but it also piles extra pressure on all of the other officials to ensure they make do not make similar howlers.

On paper, it made perfect sense to appoint Martin Atkinson, one of the Premier League's most experienced referees, to oversee Tottenham vs Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Article continues below

Two teams who rarely get on at the best of times, there is still a lot of ill-feeling between Spurs and Chelsea following the 'Battle of the Bridge' last season, therefore, it needed a wise head to prevent the game from boiling over like their meeting in May.

And to his credit, Atkinson did pretty well to maintain a competitive edge to the spectacle without being too card-happy.

Article continues below

The 45-year-old issued just five bookings and unlike Dean, was able to avoid any major controversy over the course of 90 minutes.

Well almost, there was one very bizarre call Atkinson and his assistants made in the first half that has caught our attention.

Danny Rose takes a throw-in from deep in Chelsea's half and aims for Harry Kane.

The ball reaches Kane but play is immediately stopped, why?

The assistant on the far side had in fact raised his flag to call offside... from a throw-in!

It is a sorry state of affairs when even the officials forget the rules.

In the video below it is hard to pick out exactly how the Spurs players reacted and as you would expect, none of the Chelsea stars were going to complain about the decision falling in their favour.

At least the fans watching at home also spotted the glaring error and reacted on Twitter, here are some of the best tweets:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms