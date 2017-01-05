We all love a prank.

From the sublime to the ridiculous, footballers are always looking for ways to wind up their teammates or just kill boredom between matches.

And that's exactly ho Neymar must have felt when checking into a hotel before Barcelona's meeting with Athletic Bilbao so he decided he would have some fun with Gerard Pique.

Standing in the hallway while being assigned their rooms, the Brazilian crept up behind the big defender with his middle finger primed for an almightily flick of his ear.

When contact was made the big centre-back flinched and looked as though he was going to lunge for Neymar as he turned around.

Ouch!

And if he was expecting sympathy from the attacker he was sorely disappointed as the 24-year-old just stood there laughing at him.

But eventually, the defender came around and saw the funny side of things as Neymar filmed him chuckling to himself as he departed for his room.

Over the festive period the players were all allowed time off to rest and regroup, so there will surely be a number of posts on social media going around now that the squads are all back together.

Neymar has indulged in his fair share of pranks and antics over the years, so hopefully there will be a few more flowing around before too soon.

