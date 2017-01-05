One of Mesut Ozil's biggest weaknesses as an attacking midfielder has always been his finishing.

While a superb playmaker - if not the world's best - the German has often been criticised for his wastefulness in front of goal, both at Real Madrid and now Arsenal.

This season has seen a dramatic change in Ozil, though.

The 28-year-old has scored nine goals in 23 club appearances thus far - his highest tally since joining the Gunners and one more than he managed throughout the whole of last campaign.

Even Arsene Wenger has been taken aback by Ozil's goalscoring form, though he believes the Germany international is still capable of more.

"I still think there is a gap between his potential finishing and the way he finishes," he said recently, per ESPN.

"In training he finishes much better than in the games, and I'm convinced that his percentage of finishing will go up in the coming months."

Ozil has frequently proved this season that he can be deadly in front of goal and perhaps deserves more credit for his contribution, as the video below suggests.

The footage, compiled by Arsenal fan account @WengerTactic, features all nine of Ozil's goals and the vast majority required a clinical finish, let alone expert movement.

What's incredible is the fact Ozil seems to score more difficult goals than easy ones, such as his solo effort against Ludogorets in the Champions League.

After being played through on goal by Mohamed Elneny, the Germany international chipped the goalkeeper before humiliating two defenders and firing home.

Ozil has scored his fare share of volleys this season, too, such as against Chelsea, Swansea City and Ludogorets (again).

Heading has never been the No.10's forte either, yet he scored with his head against Watford after a brilliant run into the box and Stoke City, where he lobbed goalkeeper Lee Grant.

