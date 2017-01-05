Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mesut Ozil.

Video of Mesut Ozil's nine goals this season proves he can be a deadly finisher

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of Mesut Ozil's biggest weaknesses as an attacking midfielder has always been his finishing.

While a superb playmaker - if not the world's best - the German has often been criticised for his wastefulness in front of goal, both at Real Madrid and now Arsenal.

This season has seen a dramatic change in Ozil, though.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old has scored nine goals in 23 club appearances thus far - his highest tally since joining the Gunners and one more than he managed throughout the whole of last campaign.

Even Arsene Wenger has been taken aback by Ozil's goalscoring form, though he believes the Germany international is still capable of more.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

"I still think there is a gap between his potential finishing and the way he finishes," he said recently, per ESPN.

"In training he finishes much better than in the games, and I'm convinced that his percentage of finishing will go up in the coming months."

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

Ozil has frequently proved this season that he can be deadly in front of goal and perhaps deserves more credit for his contribution, as the video below suggests.

The footage, compiled by Arsenal fan account @WengerTactic, features all nine of Ozil's goals and the vast majority required a clinical finish, let alone expert movement.

What's incredible is the fact Ozil seems to score more difficult goals than easy ones, such as his solo effort against Ludogorets in the Champions League.

After being played through on goal by Mohamed Elneny, the Germany international chipped the goalkeeper before humiliating two defenders and firing home.

FBL-EUR-C1-LUDOGORETS-ARSENAL

Ozil has scored his fare share of volleys this season, too, such as against Chelsea, Swansea City and Ludogorets (again).

Heading has never been the No.10's forte either, yet he scored with his head against Watford after a brilliant run into the box and Stoke City, where he lobbed goalkeeper Lee Grant.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again