Chelsea’s winning run was always going to come to an end at some point but they certainly wouldn’t have wanted it to come at the home of one of their biggest rivals.

However, that was exactly the case as Tottenham made sure Chelsea couldn’t make it 14 wins out of 14 with a 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane.

Dele Alli was the difference with the young midfielder scoring two carbon-copy headers either side of half-time to consign Chelsea to their first defeat since their last visit to north London, when they lost 3-0 to Arsenal on September 24.

While Chelsea will no doubt be bitterly disappointed that they couldn’t extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points, Antonio Conte will still be pleased with the way his first season at Stamford Bridge has panned out.

But, even before Dele consigned Chelsea to a rare defeat, it seemed the visitors had been rattled. That could be identified when Diego Costa and Pedro were involved in a first-half argument.

The striker, who has been uncharacteristically reserved this season, went mental at Pedro after his teammate failed to make the run he wanted him to make meaning Costa’s pass went astray.

The pair argued for almost one whole minute before eventually shaking hands and putting it behind them.

Check it out:

And now, Costa has revealed exactly what he said to Pedro during that spat.

"Nothing happened,” he told IBTimesUK.

"We have a great understanding with each other. When you have a trusted relationship and intimacy with a teammate it is normal for these things to happen.

"It was just a moment during the game, and that's it. It was nothing. I told him: 'You have to get in there, why didn't you go?' He said 'I went' and I said he didn't. That's it. Pedro is my brother and we love each other.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Chelsea react to their first defeat in 14 matches as they look to keep their lead at the top of the table. And Costa also revealed what it was like in the away dressing room and their 2-0 defeat.

"We have to be aware that we have lost just one game in the last 14. The boss knew that this moment could come. But the important thing is that the team have fought to get a result. We are hurting, but there is a great spirit in the dressing room. We are not happy when we lose, but that's it.

"We were playing against a great rival and in their own home. We already knew it was going to be a difficult game. We made two mistakes and they were have able to take advantage of their opportunities to score."

