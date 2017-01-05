Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Santi Cazorla attempts to recreate free-kick from 2014 FA Cup final

Many Arsenal fans are probably still revelling in the dramatic comeback from 3-0 down to salvage a point against Bournemouth on Tuesday night and rightly so.

As Arsene Wenger himself will admit, it requires a real display of grit and character to recover from a losing situation.

Even more so in an FA Cup final and there's no doubt Gunners supporters might have had a few flashbacks to the 2014 final during their comeback at the Vitality Stadium.

That day, Wenger's men rallied after conceding two early goals to Hull to win the game in extra-time through an Aaron Ramsey strike in the 109th minute.

You can't understate the role Santi Cazorla played in the triumph, though.

It was his stunning free-kick after 17 minutes that got the Gunners back in with a shout.

He made the technique and power required to curl a dead-ball into the top corner from such distance look so easy.

However, as the video below proves, it was anything but straightforward.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-HULL

As part of BT Sport's #GoalsRecreated campaign, Cazorla was challenged to try and replicate the free-kick at Arsenal's training ground.

The Spaniard was given just four attempts to do it but, with Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka watching on, he couldn't quite get the same result he managed on that fateful day two-and-a-half years ago.

In fact, his first three attempts couldn't have actually gone much worse.

The 32-year-old was able to salvage some pride from his fourth and final effort with a strike that nestled in the bottom corner but technically it still counted as a fail.

Nevertheless, no one can take the original goal away from Cazorla that still looks as impressive now as it did in 2014.

And at least Arsenal fans now know why Alexis Sanchez takes most of the set pieces in the final third today!

