Dele Alli's goalscoring antics is the hot topic on everyone's lips at the moment.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past 18 months, and thanks to his brace over league leaders Chelsea on Wednesday night, he has cemented himself as the Premier League's second most lethal midfielder over 52 games.

His goals against the Blues alluded to the quality that he possesses, and hinted at how much better he could turn out to be in the future, as well as having the added bonus of ending Chelsea's 13-game unbeaten run.

Article continues below

Chelsea went to White Hart Lane with five defenders and two defensive-midfielders but Alli still managed to find room to exploit the space and score his ninth and tenth goals of the season.

But not only is Alli competent at scoring, he's adept at creating goals for his teammates, too, and currently has nine assists to his name across all competitions so far this term.

Article continues below

Already he has equalled his tally from last season, meaning that after 52 Premier League games he has scored 20 goals and recorded 10 assists from 3929 minutes of action.

This equates to Alli contributing to a goal every 131 minutes. Outstanding!

And now, according to the Daily Mirror, this has put Alli ahead of the likes of David Beckham, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard at the same stage of their careers.

In the table below, there is only one player that has managed to best Alli, and that's former Southampton midfielder Matthew Le Tissier, though the report states that if you look at the amount of minutes between Le Tissier's ratio then Alli ranks even higher.

Matt Le Tissier - Goals: 21 Assists: 12 Total: 33

Dele Alli - Goals: 20 Assists: 10 Total: 30

Peter Beardsley - Goals: 20 Assists: 10 Total: 30

Paul Scholes - Goals: 17 Assists: 3 Total: 20

David Beckham - Goals: 11 Assists: 9 Total: 20

Not bad for a kid from Milton Keynes.

With Real Madrid supposedly sniffing around, it would be no surprise to see Spurs make another play to keep him committed to the club before somebody makes him an offer he can't refuse.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms