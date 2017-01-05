Every UFC fan will know by now that Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to get it on with Tony Ferguson, but there are plenty of stumbling blocks in the way before a fight is signed off.

The main issue seems to be money, otherwise, the path seems to be clear with Conor McGregor taking a hiatus and the lightweight division's two most impressive fighters battling it out to decide on a number one contender.

EL CUCUY VS. THE EAGLE

However, El Cucuy openly stated that he’d only fight the Dagestani if he’s paid the same amount of money, something UFC president Dana White said is unlikely.

Nurmagomedov isn’t backing down, though, as he stated on The MMA Hour and on his Twitter account, claiming he’ll be willing to pay Ferguson the extra $200,000 he wants.

He said: “I said, let’s go. I want to fight with him.

“I don’t want to talk with him, I want to fight with him. It’s why I said, let’s go, I’ll give you $200,000 and you have to take this fight and we have to fight March 4, UFC 209.”

It’s clear that Nurmagomedov is a bigger name worldwide, considering his homeland boasts a population of around 200 million people, and holds a brilliant record of 24 straight wins, while Ferguson is currently on a nine-fight win streak.

$200,000 OFFER

Perhaps this is why Nurmagomedov doesn’t understand why Ferguson wants more money.

He also revealed that he was supposed to make $1 million to fight Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205, but had to settle for $100,000 to fight Michael Johnson as McGregor took the main event spot instead.

He added: “Why you need to make money like this? Why?

“You need to shut up and take this fight. This is what you need to do. I am tired about this. I don’t know. I ask Tony about $200,000. It’s good money. Why not? His contract he makes maybe $100-200,000, and I give him $200,000.

“That’s good money. He has to take this fight.”

Ferguson responded by claiming that there’s something seriously wrong with the UFC if The Eagle is ready to offer him the money instead.

Whatever happens, you can be sure this will make the potential build-up much more exciting.

