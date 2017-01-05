Growing up in Great Britain, Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng became a big-time soccer fan.

Now the only active UK native playing in the NBA, Deng was asked about his thoughts on the upcoming NBA Global Games matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers in London, but the conversation, as many in the UK are known to do, quickly turned to soccer.

That's when Deng revealed that he'd like to buy a Premier League team someday when his NBA career is over.

According to an NBA press release, Deng, a huge Arsenal fan, also has a soft spot for cross-town rival Crystal Palace:

“We just played Crystal Palace where Giroud scored that amazing scorpion-kick goal, but this is where it’s tough because I grew up three minutes from the Crystal Palace stadium and when I was young on match day, there was a hill where we could watch the Palace through a gap in the stadium. "Since then I’ve been a huge Crystal Palace fan – Arsenal’s my number one team, Crystal Palace is my second! I’m hoping they can stay up – I’ve always said that if I become a billionaire I’m buying Crystal Palace – it’s a dream of mine!”

Though becoming a billionaire may be out of reach for Deng, he could possibly use some of his NBA money to buy into a smaller role with Crystal Palace.

However, if he takes on a role with Crystal Palace, he'll have to stop gushing over Arsenal so much. Deng spoke about his favourite Arsenal players - Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil:

“Right now, Sanchez is having an amazing season. Ozil has always been my favourite player because he’s such an unselfish player. "A lot of the time people want him to be more selfish, but I would love to play with someone like that. He’s so unselfish, but to a point where it shows how good he is. For Arsenal I think Ozil’s my guy, but I love Sanchez!”

Eventually, the topic returned to basketball and Deng recalled his game in London against the Utah Jazz while he was a member of the Chicago Bulls.

He said he hopes the game between the Nuggets and Pacers continues to grow the sport in his home country:

“I’m always excited when it [NBA Global Games London] happens – there’s always hope that the UK will start taking basketball more seriously. The NBA is serious about it and wants to bring awareness and let the fans be a part of it. "I had the chance to play [in London] when we played the Utah Jazz when I was with the Chicago Bulls and because I’m from London I really enjoyed it. All my teammates enjoyed the city, loved the fans and the game. When you’re from the US, going to the UK is an easy transition – it’s culturally very similar, especially the language and everything.”

The Nuggets and Pacers will square off in London on Thursday, Jan. 12.