The clash between Chelsea and Tottenham brought together two title challengers at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night.

Chelsea came into the match having won their previous 13 league matches, while Spurs had won their last four in the league to propel them into title contention.

While there was little doubt about the enormity of the clash, the football during the 90 minutes wasn’t always full of top quality.

To be fair, a London derby between two rivals in such a big match isn’t always going to produce the most exciting football. Other than two brilliant crosses from Christian Eriksen and two decent headers from Dele Alli, there weren’t too many standout moments in terms of quality.

However, a video has emerged of a moment of terrible football.

With an hour played and Spurs 2-0 ahead, the two sides played out what will probably be the worst 15 seconds of football you will see in the Premier League all season.

It involves six headers and an aimless hoof from David Luiz. Quite why nobody thought they would bring the ball down and try to start playing it on the floor is unknown.

Check it out:

With the scoreline being 2-0 at the time, Spurs probably were happy for the match to turn a bit scrappy while Chelsea were just desperate to get the ball forward as quickly as possible.

And that 15 second passage of play represented the remaining 30 minutes with both sides clearly starting to feel fatigue after the hectic festive period as the match petered out.

Spurs certainly weren’t the only side celebrating the result at the final whistle.

Chelsea’s loss has opened the door for the chasing pack with as many as six teams believing they still have a chance of winning the league this season. Just 10 points separate Chelsea at the top of the league and Manchester United in sixth in what promises to be one of the most exciting title races in recent years.

But, as Pep Guardiola recently realised, there are two trophies to play for in England: the league title and a top-four position. With five points separating Liverpool in second and United, that race is set to be equally as exciting as the one for the league title.

Despite what the above clip suggests, the Premier League is simply the best league in the world.

