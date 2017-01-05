Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Dele Alli.

Tottenham and Chelsea played out a terrible 15 seconds during the second-half

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The clash between Chelsea and Tottenham brought together two title challengers at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night.

Chelsea came into the match having won their previous 13 league matches, while Spurs had won their last four in the league to propel them into title contention.

While there was little doubt about the enormity of the clash, the football during the 90 minutes wasn’t always full of top quality.

Article continues below

To be fair, a London derby between two rivals in such a big match isn’t always going to produce the most exciting football. Other than two brilliant crosses from Christian Eriksen and two decent headers from Dele Alli, there weren’t too many standout moments in terms of quality.

However, a video has emerged of a moment of terrible football.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

With an hour played and Spurs 2-0 ahead, the two sides played out what will probably be the worst 15 seconds of football you will see in the Premier League all season.

It involves six headers and an aimless hoof from David Luiz. Quite why nobody thought they would bring the ball down and try to start playing it on the floor is unknown.

Check it out:

With the scoreline being 2-0 at the time, Spurs probably were happy for the match to turn a bit scrappy while Chelsea were just desperate to get the ball forward as quickly as possible.

And that 15 second passage of play represented the remaining 30 minutes with both sides clearly starting to feel fatigue after the hectic festive period as the match petered out.

Spurs certainly weren’t the only side celebrating the result at the final whistle.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea’s loss has opened the door for the chasing pack with as many as six teams believing they still have a chance of winning the league this season. Just 10 points separate Chelsea at the top of the league and Manchester United in sixth in what promises to be one of the most exciting title races in recent years.

But, as Pep Guardiola recently realised, there are two trophies to play for in England: the league title and a top-four position. With five points separating Liverpool in second and United, that race is set to be equally as exciting as the one for the league title.

Despite what the above clip suggests, the Premier League is simply the best league in the world.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Francesc Fabregas
Didier Drogba
John Terry
Football
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur
Christian Eriksen
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again