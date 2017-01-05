Now that he’s dominated inside of the Octagon in 2016 – minus one small blip in the form of Nate Diaz – 2017 could be even bigger for Conor McGregor.

There are plenty of big fights out there for the Irishman, while he’s also preparing to become a father for the first time during his UFC hiatus.

NEW PROJECTS

However, the latest big story towards the end of last year was that he’ll be appearing in HBO’s hit TV show, Game of Thrones.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The biggest programme on the planet working with the most talked about sportsman in the world; it makes perfect sense.

It seems like the Notorious is getting the practice in by showing off his acting chops, by appearing in a hilarious new commercial for the Pegasus World Cup.

Article continues below

As you’ll be able to see in the video below, onlookers question what McGregor is doing at a racetrack in the Middle East, before he begins to show how he's a natural in front of the camera.

ACTING SKILLS

He says: “Alexander wept when he had no worlds left to conquer.

“That’s exactly how I feel. Today, I would like to announce to the world that I will become the pound for pound number one jockey on the planet…with the help of my new trainer.”

The media begin to laugh at his confidence before his trainer, Hollywood comedian Jon Lovitz, jumps into the crowd and all hell breaks loose.

Lovitz is then shown training McGregor like a racehorse, telling him, ‘you may be the king in your little world of M-A-M.’

This allowed McGregor to replied with what will surely be another catchphrase that catches on with fans in 2017.

He responded: “It’s MMA ya f*****g gobs***e!”

The first running of the Pegasus World Cup is scheduled for January 28, with the race boasting a $12 million purse which surpasses the Dubai World Cup as the richest horse race in the world.

It’s safe to assume that McGregor must have been paid well for his impressive stint in the commercial.

What did you make of Conor McGregor’s Pegasus commercial? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms