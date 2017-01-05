Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher mocks Phil Neville on Twitter with Jose Mourinho jibe

Jamie Carragher is fast establishing himself as the king of Twitter trolls.

The former centre-back loves a debate on social media and more often than not with partner in crime Gary Neville, who he mocked just the other day.

Following Manchester United's 2-0 win over West Ham, before which Liverpool drew 2-2 to Sunderland, Carragher credited referee Mike Dean with the victory.

In response to Neville jokingly asking whether his side won, Carragher said: "Unfortunately not Gary, we didn't have Mike Dean reffing."

He was at it again on Wednesday night, only this time Phil Neville was in his firing line.

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

In the tweets below, Neville kicked things off my simply praising Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, before Carragher asked whether he would have him at United.

Neville replied by simply saying yes, but only after Jose Mourinho, at which point Carragher mocked the fact Mourinho has never lasted more than three years at a club.

Then it started getting juicy. Neville responded by boldly predicting Mourinho would leave after winning the Premier League twice.

But Carragher had the perfect comeback - by bringing up Neville and David Moyes' failed managerial spell at United in the 2013/14 season.

Carragher's dig appeared to hit a nerve, with Neville replying: "Now now James," to which Carragher jokingly said: "Phillip we're like family now," referring to his relationship with brother Gary.

Safe to say the Liverpool legend won that standoff.

But anyway, back to the main topic of conversation: is Pochettino the ideal successor to Mourinho at the Theatre of Dreams?

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Jan Vertonghen certainly thinks so, the Belgian recently explaining how United should have hired Pochettino instead of Mourinho.

He told the Evening Standard: "When the rumours were growing you were always worried, especially with this manager. We at Tottenham are very happy he stayed.

"If I were Manchester United, I would have tried to take him from us. Everyone can see what he is able to do with a team."

