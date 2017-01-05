Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Arsene Wenger admits two players could leave Arsenal in January

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Francis Coquelin will miss four weeks of action as a result of the hamstring injury picked up against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

It has left Wenger with a threadbare midfield for the rest of January but if Arsenal fans were hoping that would prompt some activity in the current transfer window, they will be sadly disappointed.

Even though Mohamed Elneny has now jetted off to the African Cup of Nations and Santi Cazorla remains unavailable through injury, the Gunners boss revealed that there are currently no plans in place to strengthen his midfield options over the next few weeks.

But that doesn't mean there will not be any business done at the Emirates at the start of 2017 as Wenger did admit that one or two outcasts could leave.

Mathieu Debuchy and Carl Jenkinson are both currently well down the pecking order, having made just a single league appearance each this term.

And although Wenger did confirm that no bids had been made for either right-back at this stage, he wouldn't prevent them joining another club.

"We will see, yes. What happens, yes," Wenger replied when asked if he was still happy for them to move on, as per The Mirror.

“Who is going out? Nobody at the moment. Who is coming in? Nobody. The best way would’ve been to get Cazorla back, to get Danny Welbeck back.

Arsenal v Southampton - EFL Cup Quarter-Final

"Anyway, there is very little hope to find players of that quality in the January transfer market. So the best way to deal with that is to get our injured players back.”

Given their limited roles at the Emirates currently, it is unlikely too many fans will shed a tear at the departure of either Debuchy or Jenkinson.

Debuchy, in particular, after he came out last week criticising how he has been treated by Wenger, claiming the pair barely speak.

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Meanwhile Jenkinson, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at West Ham has done little to convince the Gunners boss he has a long-term future in north London.

Now Hector Bellerin has returned to full fitness, both of Arsenal's backup right-back are no longer required and could be shown the exit - providing someone actually wants them.

