Giannis Antetokounmpo has done it all for the Milwaukee Bucks this season and has them sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

On Wednesday night, he added a last-second game-winning shot to his resume against the New York Knicks.

The Greek Freak already had a sparkling performance going before the buzzer-beater, finishing the game with 27 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, but when his team needed him the most, he delivered one more time.

In the video below, Antetokounmpo receives a pass with about eight seconds left and then goes to work on Lance Thomas, who plays the Bucks star perfectly. However, there's nothing that can stop Antetokounmpo's ridiculous separation on the step-back fadeaway:

The shot falls through as the buzzer sounds, giving Milwaukee a 105-104 win over the Knicks and improving the Bucks to 18-16 overall.

With the loss, the Knicks fell to 16-19 and are stuck in a six-game losing streak. New York is now 2.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

For the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the much-improved Bucks. Milwaukee has won three games in a row and is only eight games behind Cleveland for first place in the East.

The two squads won't have to wait long to meet up again. After Wednesday's victory at Madison Square Garden, the Bucks will host the Knicks in Milwaukee on Friday night.