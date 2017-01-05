Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ravel Morrison.

Ravel Morrison's career has just taken another nosedive

If he isn't lucky, Ravel Morrison could be one of the greatest 'what ifs' of the modern game.

Having graduated from Manchester United's academy, he has struggled to settle anywhere despite featuring for no less than five clubs since his departure from Old Trafford.

However, he surprised a lot of people by making the move to Italian outfit Lazio back in 2015, though unsurprisingly he has failed to settle there, too.

Since making the move to Rome, he has managed to make just eight appearances across all competitions, and has yet to feature for the club so far this season.

So it's no shock to learn that he is looking to put an end to his Italian nightmare by seeking out a new club back in England.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, he may have found a club willing to take him on in the shape of Championship club Wigan Athletic.

Lazio have apparently given him the go ahead to find a route back to the UK, though it probably says a lot about the player's stock that the only club interested are sitting second bottom in the second tier.

Though it would be somewhat of a coup for Latics boss Warren Joyce, many would have expected Morrison to be heading for somewhere with a higher profile.

But this has been a familiar story in his life, with ex-boss Sir Alex Ferguson explaining in his book 'Winning': "Sadly, there are examples of players who have similar backgrounds to Giggs or Cristiano Ronaldo, who, despite enormous talent, just aren't emotionally or mentally strong enough to overcome the hurts of their childhood and their inner demons.

"Ravel Morrison might be the saddest case. He possessed as much natural talent as any youngster we ever signed, but kept getting into trouble."

At the age of 23, Morrison has only managed to make 83 professional appearances in his career, and time is quickly running out for him to turn it around.

