What is it with tennis players performing the 'tweener' shot at this year's Hopman Cup?

The trick shot has popped up a few times throughout the tournament so far, with Australian Nick Kyrgios pulling it out of the bag against Feliciano Lopez on Sunday.

In the fifth game of the second set, after being lobbed by the Spaniard, Kyrgios rushed to the baseline and produced a tweener to not only stay in the point, but win it.

He would eventually secure a 6-3 6-4 win over Lopez and two days later beat Adam Pavlasek 2-0 to set up a showdown with America's Jack Sock.

What Kyrgios probably didn't anticipate, though, was being on the receiving end of an even better tweener attempt.

In the video below, with Kyrgios serving and Sock winning 2-0 in the second set, the 23rd seed pulled off a stunning tweener to win the point and completely bamboozle his Australian opponent.

And Kyrgios couldn't help but smile, knowing he had been well and truly fooled.

The 21-year-old hothead later got his own back on Sock by also producing a tweener, which clipped the net on its way over and set up a simple winner.

Ahead of the match, Kyrgios played down fears that his niggling knee injury could hinder his performances at the upcoming Australian Open.

"I was feeling it a little bit [against Pavlasek]. But as the match went on and I got warmer (it was ok)," he said. "That's the key to the knee - I've just got to get warm before I run out.

"I didn't really have too much time to warm up before this match. I was in the physio getting it taped, and I ran out of time.

"So next match I'm going to do a better warm up and go out there with a bit of sweat and warm it up a little it."

