The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The WWE rolled out their newest show on the Network earlier this week, when radio host Peter Rosenberg was joined by Paul Heyman and John Bradshaw Layfield.

The trio discussed some of the hottest topics around, ranging from John Cena having the greatest WWE career of all time, to how Conor McGregor can thrive if he joins the company.

BRING IT TO THE TABLE

Heyman even offered to make him the very first McHeyman Guy.

Another big talking point from ‘Bring it to the Table’ was who could be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble which takes place on January 29 at the Alamodome.

Returning or debuting stars usually get the loudest reactions of the night, as it comes as a genuine surprise to hear their music.

Specifically, the topic of NXT stars in the Rumble was brought up, and the two legends wasted no time in saying they’d like to see current NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura be one of the surprise entrants.

THE KING OF STRONG STYLE

JBL shared high praise for the King of Strong Style, saying: “This kid [Nakamura] is just unbelievable.

“I mean, it’s like, I worked with [The Great] Muta, and [Masahiro] Chono, and Jeff Hardy.

“He’s kind of an amalgamation of all three.”

While Heyman obviously played up Brock Lesnar’s chance of destroying the other 29 competitors and going on to win the match, he revealed how NXT stars need to be promoted rather than used as surprises.

Heyman added: “I disagree with the premise of this question.

“I don’t want to see any surprises at the Royal Rumble. I’d love to see Nakamura, I’d love to see Samoa Joe in the Royal Rumble match.

“I’d love to see other members of the NXT roster, but I’d like them to be promoted. It makes them bigger stars.”

While Samoa Joe has been strongly linked to debut at the Rumble, there haven’t been any rumours about Nakamura being there – so that could be a great surprise in San Antonio, considering TakeOver takes place one night before it.

