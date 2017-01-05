When LeBron James plays for your team, the regular season becomes a much less interesting prospect. The only thing that matters in a lot of respects is that you are healthy in time for the playoffs and if the unit can capture a championship.

This year’s iteration of the Cleveland Cavaliers is out to the best start through 34 games since The King’s return to the shores of Lake Erie in 2014. Although, the bodies that fill the uniforms on a nightly basis are becoming more scarce by the day.

James told ESPN after a 106-94 loss to the Bulls: “It’s just tough. It’s slowing up our process because of what we’re trying to build. Obviously, we’re trying to build it with a lot of our guys out just on the injured reserve list right now. Guys just got to continue to get better.”

Kyrie Irving missed his third straight game against Chicago and Kevin Love was absent due to a bout with food poisoning. J.R. Smith won’t be back until the playoffs and Chris Anderson tore his ACL a few weeks ago.

That number of injuries would be hard for any team to sustain. The Akron native’s presence has allowed a team with depleted reserves to tread water amid such losses, but even he can’t do everything.

He played through sickness last night en route to 31 points and must be feeling the effects himself. Hopefully, when Irving and Love return they can offer the same courtesy that their leader has been giving this week.