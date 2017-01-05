Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

LeBron James says that injuries are hurting Cleveland Cavaliers 'process'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When LeBron James plays for your team, the regular season becomes a much less interesting prospect. The only thing that matters in a lot of respects is that you are healthy in time for the playoffs and if the unit can capture a championship.

This year’s iteration of the Cleveland Cavaliers is out to the best start through 34 games since The King’s return to the shores of Lake Erie in 2014. Although, the bodies that fill the uniforms on a nightly basis are becoming more scarce by the day.

James told ESPN after a 106-94 loss to the Bulls: “It’s just tough. It’s slowing up our process because of what we’re trying to build. Obviously, we’re trying to build it with a lot of our guys out just on the injured reserve list right now. Guys just got to continue to get better.”

Kyrie Irving missed his third straight game against Chicago and Kevin Love was absent due to a bout with food poisoning. J.R. Smith won’t be back until the playoffs and Chris Anderson tore his ACL a few weeks ago.

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

That number of injuries would be hard for any team to sustain. The Akron native’s presence has allowed a team with depleted reserves to tread water amid such losses, but even he can’t do everything.

He played through sickness last night en route to 31 points and must be feeling the effects himself. Hopefully, when Irving and Love return they can offer the same courtesy that their leader has been giving this week.

Topics:
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Love
LeBron James

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again