LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have shared several special moments over their NBA careers, including the Miami Heat's 2012 and 2013 NBA championships.

However, even Wade admits that what LeBron did for the Heat can't compare to the joy he brought Cleveland when he led the Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA Finals, coming back from a 3-1 series deficit to claim the city's first championship in 52 years.

Taking down the Golden State Warriors fulfilled James's promise to his home state and cemented his legacy as one of the best to ever don an NBA jersey in the process.

Prior to Wade's Chicago Bulls facing off against LeBron's Cavs on Wednesday night, Wade called that epic NBA Finals victory his friend's 'defining moment,' according to ESPN.com:

"That was special," Wade said Wednesday, before the Bulls beat the Cavaliers 106-94. "That was incredible. We've seen a lot, we haven't seen, obviously, teams come back from [being down] 3-1 in playoffs that much but especially in the Finals. And not having home-court advantage, that was really special what those guys were able to do, obviously led by Bron. "I think for his career, that moment right there really put him where he probably wanted to be, where everybody thought he was going to be one day when he was deemed as 'The Chosen One.' It was a defining moment for his career forever. So it was special."

So, now that LeBron has his defining moment, it's worth comparing it to a pair of other defining moments turned in by NBA legends that James will be forever linked to.

Michael Jordan

With six NBA championships on his resume, there are plenty of moments to choose from in Jordan's historic career.

However, the last shot MJ ever took as a Chicago Bull stands out as perhaps his greatest. In the 1998 NBA Finals, Jordan, who had already scored 43 points in the game, stole a John Stockton pass and had the ball with 10 seconds remaining, trailing the Utah Jazz 86-85.

What happened next was one of the most iconic shots in NBA history. Jordan, with Byron Russell draped all over him, created some space (possibly with a little shove) and hit a jump shot that gave the Bulls an 87-86 victory and sealed their second title three-peat.

Jordan finished the game with 45 points, more than half of Chicago's total. That January, he announced his retirement from the Bulls. Though he'd un-retire and play two more years with the Washington Wizards, the legacy of his final Chicago shot remains unsullied.

Though Kyrie Irving hit the big shot against the Golden State Warriors last year, LeBron still turned in an iconic moment to rival MJ's shot. With 1:50 remaining in the 2016 NBA Finals, LeBron blocked an Andre Iguodala layup attempt to set up Irving's go-ahead three.

Kobe Bryant

Bryant's defining moment, without a doubt, was winning the 2009 NBA Finals.

Following the unceremonious departure of Shaquille O'Neal after the 2004 season, the Lakers were good, but not championship-level good. Making matters worse, O'Neal won a title with the Heat in 2006.

That caused many to say Kobe couldn't win without Shaq and question whether the Lakers chose the wrong superstar to build around.

Therefore, winning the 2009 NBA Finals with Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom as his sidekicks was a big deal for Bryant. Following it up with another title in 2010 was icing on the cake.

Bryant's chase for a title without Shaq is similar to what LeBron has experienced in his career. After leaving Cleveland for Miami, it was said by many that James couldn't win a title without the help of superstars like Wade and Chris Bosh.

However, winning in 2016 (albeit alongside star teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love), put those doubts to rest and cemented LeBron's legacy as one of the greatest ever to play the game.