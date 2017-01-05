Understandably, wrestling fans all over the world are still raving about the Wrestle Kingdom 11 event which took place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

Kenny Omega had a pretty good night at the New Japan Pro Wrestling's incredible show, that’s despite failing to dethrone IWGP Champion, Kazuchika Okada.

WRESTLE KINGDOM 11

The reason for that it his performance – along with Okada’s – was nothing short of phenomenal.

It’s already a match of the year contender, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer gave the match a six-star rating.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the WWE have been interesting in him, and The Cleaner isn’t going to jump ship easily either; not wanting to follow in the footsteps of former Bullet Club members Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

In fact, he’s not a big fan of any wrestler joining the WWE that are happy just to be there and collect a paycheck.

'COG IN THE WWE MACHINE'

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he was his usual outspoken self when giving his thoughts on the matter.

He said: “I know there is a lot of younger guys floating around their roster, I’m wondering, ‘Why the hell are these guys not rising up? Why are they not doing what it takes to be better?

“’Are they so happy to be a cog in the WWE machine that they’re just happy to be where they are? Are they just satisfied to see WWE as the name on their paycheck every week? Why can I keep getting better and pushing the envelope to have these matches of the year, but no one else can even come close?’

“AJ Styles has been great but he’s been great forever. Why is there no one else?

“Sometimes I feel like there is no hope. There are guys that will get good real quick, and then they’ll stay that way – they’re happy to have a job and they’re scared to lose that job on top of it.

“Everyone is afraid to stand out, everyone is afraid to make history. They just want to be normal motherf*****s in wrestling, being a wrestler, collecting a paycheck, then telling their friends, ‘I’m a WWE superstar’. For me, that’s the worst s**t ever.

The full interview is definitely worth reading, which you can find here, with Omega discussing how he guarantees fans would be more entertained by his matches in NJPW and Ring of Honor compared to any WWE match.

While it sounds like he didn’t enjoy his time in WWE’s developmental system, Omega hasn’t done too bad for himself as one of the most-talked about competitors on the planet today.

Does Kenny Omega have a point regarding certain WWE stars? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

