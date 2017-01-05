Conor McGregor may not have been seen in the UFC Octagon since November, but he is still being talked about almost every day.

The UFC champion is taking a break from the sport to look after his pregnant girlfriend and to star in the new series of Game of Thrones. And we’re still none the wiser as to what his plans will be when he eventually does return.

There has been plenty of speculation linking the Irishman with a move to the boxing ring, with a fight with the legendary Floyd Mayweather being discussed.

While we don’t quite know where or when we’ll next see McGregor, one thing is for sure: he’s had quite an incredible transformation in his life in recent years.

Since debuting in UFC in April 2013 - with a TKO of Marcus Bridge - he has established himself as the most talked about star in the sport and has reaped the rewards as a result.

While his status has dramatically changed, so too has his appearance.

When we first saw McGregor almost four years ago, he looked very different. While he still had a beard, he didn’t have a single tattoo on show.

Now, though, he’s covered in them and The Sun have taken a look at each of them and tried to uncover the meaning.

Heel

McGregor has arabic writing on the back of his left heel that not even he knows the meaning of. He said: "This was my first, when I was drunk... I got it in Ayia Napa for €20. It could mean anything.”

Neck

McGregor has a winged crucifix on his neck but his religion is unknown. As an Irishman, many assumed he was a Catholic but after he was criticised for wearing a poppy he said: "f*** politics and f*** religion”.

Back

Below his crucifix, McGregor has a helix of thorns. Why or when he got this is unknown.

Chest

His biggest tattoo is a silverback gorilla wearing a crown with a heart in its mouth. McGregor said: "I just like the way it looks.”

Forearm

McGregor’s left arm is inked with a rose bush with a clock showing 3:35 with a dagger going though a rose. There is also a small figure in a boxing pose by his elbow and a man wearing a top hat.

Above the roses is the motto: “Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.” This saying is used in elite military units’ firearms training, most notably the Navy SEALs.

Abdomen

McGregor has a large tiger’s head on his abdomen, saying he got it whilst on holiday in Venice. "I said 'f*** it, I'm gonna get a tiger...' I think it's a courageous animal.”

Stomach

McGregor’s two most recent tattoos probably stand out the most. ‘MCGREGOR’ and ‘NOTORIOUS’ have been inked either side of the tiger. We don’t really need to explain what those mean, do we?

