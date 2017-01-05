Dwyane Wade has seen a lot of competitors during his 13 year NBA career as a member of the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls. He has been to five championship series and won three of those meetings with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Prior to his matchup with his best friend and former teammate LeBron James in Cleveland, he let the media know who he thought the toughest matchups were for him throughout his career.

Wade pointed to the recently retired Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers and James as his toughest adversaries to this point. The two captured two of their NBA championships in South Beach and faced off in classic battles before uniting in Florida.

He told Fox Sports: “I've had to guard Kobe more, so I’ve been in that battle a little more. We’ve never seen a player like LeBron. We’ve seen Magic (Johnson), who had similar styles, but what he does in this game, how he affects the game, I haven’t seen it.”

That is high praise from a future hall of famer in his own right. James’ combination of skill, size and athleticism is unheard of. Bryant is a consensus pick for the closest that most fans will ever get to seeing Michael Jordan again.

The 12-time All-Star picked up the victory against his old friend last night as the Bulls beat the Cavs 106-94. The storied Laker may be gone, but there will be these clashes between friends until the two of them decide to hang it up.