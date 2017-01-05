Steph Curry is known as a lethal three-point shooter, but his play in the paint doesn't always get the love it deserves.

The Golden State Warriors guard is nearly as comfortable in the lane as he is behind the arc and proved that fact on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Though Mason Plumlee - all 6'11" of him - was waiting for the much smaller, 6'3" guard under the basket midway through the third quarter, Curry didn't care.

In the video below, Curry drives to the baseline, shields the ball from Plumlee with his body, switches hands in mid-air and easily makes the impressive reverse layup:

That shot is not nearly as easy as Curry made it look, but his insane athleticism and comfort with the ball in his hands is unmatched by nearly everyone else in the NBA.

Those were only two of Curry's game-high 35 points, but they may have been the most impressive. Curry also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists in the Warriors' 125-117 win.

The victory improved Golden State to an NBA-best 31-5 record. The Warriors hold a 2.5-game lead on San Antonio for first place in the Western Conference.

The Warriors have scored over 100 points in each of their last 12 games, during which they've compiled an 11-1 record (the lone loss being in Cleveland on Christmas Day). The last time Golden State failed to score 100 was in a 110-89 loss in Memphis on Dec. 10.

Curry and his teammates will have a chance to avenge that loss on Friday night, though, as the Grizzlies visit Oakland for a Western Conference showdown.