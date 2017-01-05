Dwight Howard has recieved a chilly reception every time he has stepped foot in the Amway Center since he departed in 2012. The fans have voiced their displeasure at his request for a trade during every road game he has played there since.

It’s no surprise as the eight-time All-Star was the franchise cornerstone from the moment he was drafted in 2004. He left behind a lot of disappointed Magic fans when he was traded to Los Angeles.

Now, he is back in his hometown with the Atlanta Hawks and he visited Orlando for the first time with his new team. Needless to say, those in attendance were all too happy to let him have it when he took the court and whenever he touched the ball.

Superman showed some levity when showered with the boos as he decided to join in on the jeering. He let out a hearty boo himself and broke into his trademark smile as the echoing cries continued to filter through the arena.

At 31-years-old, he has seen his share of heckling throughout his NBA career. Lakers fans have also been known to boo the big man whenever he visits the Staple Center after leaving for Houston after a single season.

It’s tough to catch a break, kudos to him for trying to be positive in the face of all that negativity. Only Howard knows how many more stops he will have in his career and hopefully they won’t boo him in Atlanta any time soon.