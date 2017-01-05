Even though we all know the time is coming, we still don’t want Chris Jericho to leave the WWE after a highly successful stint.

Usually, Jericho’s returns don’t go down as memorable, as the buzz surrounding it often fizzles out soon after he comes back, and you only have to look at his last couple of runs to realise that.

SUCCESSFUL RUN

However, his current work is some of the best he has done in recent times.

He’s so entertaining, he made a potted plant and a list go incredibly over with the WWE Universe, and you can’t forget his work with current Universal Champion and best friend, Kevin Owens.

Fans will already be aware that Jericho is currently working for the WWE on a month-by-month basis, as it was previously claimed that he may be gone by October 2016.

Obviously, he stuck around for longer than anticipated, but Ring Side News are reporting that he may not even make it to WrestleMania 33.

NEW ALBUM

The plan is that Jericho will leave when it’s time to work on Fozzy’s new album, and judging by his latest Instagram post, that process is underway.

Jericho noted on Instagram that he has already started working on the new album, posting a picture of him travelling to Atlanta to do so.

He posted: “On the way to #Atlanta to start work on the new @fozzyrock album! @therealpeewee is a great #personalassistant so far…#madecoffee #gotupintime #thatsaboutit @officialrichaward.”

They’re also reporting that there’s a chance he goes to work on his album on his off days, and could work a lighter WWE schedule so he can complete it.

A match with Owens has been rumoured for a while, and it’ll be a shame if it doesn’t happen at the biggest stage possible because of an early exit.

Either way, he’s leaving to promote his new album. Let’s hope it’s after WrestleMania 33.

When do you think would be the perfect time for Chris Jericho to leave? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

