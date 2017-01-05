Anthony Joshua has opened an exclusive new gym that will allow its members to train alongside the British heavyweight and Victoria Secret models in London.

Joshua has financially backed the new members-only facility BRX, which is a new luxury boxing gym, but to train in it, you will have to be prepared to pay some serious cash.

Members will get the opportunity to train in the same gym as him and Victoria’s Secret models Sara Sampaio and Maryna Linchuk, as well as DJ Mark Ronson, and promoter Eddie Hearn.

The gym is aimed at people with a passion for sport and getting fit, but it will cost members £150 per month, on top of a £150 joining fee.

However, founding memberships, which have a limited availability, are available for £1,500 a year, without having to part ways with a joining fee.

The gym will also have an outlet of juicery Joe and the Juice and in-house clinic, which will consist of three clinic rooms.

Joshua is the current IBF heavyweight champion after knocking out Eric Molina in the third round at the Manchester Arena in December, his 18th consecutive win in an unbeaten career.

Joshua’s next fight will see him face Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 in front of 80,000 people at Wembley, in what will be one of the most highly anticipated bouts of 2017.

Speaking about his the gym, the 27-year-old said: "BXR is a passion project for me. I want people to train like I train.

"We have pulled together the best coaches, medical teams and equipment in the business and brought the ring to Chiltern Street, offering state of the art training facilities for anyone who wants to join.

“I spend the majority of my life in the gym so I know what is required to make a truly great one.

"I was absolutely blown away by the passion and enthusiasm of the BXR team to create something that does not exist in London currently.

“This is a truly unique offering and what is more it is in the heart of London. I can’t wait to kick off my London sessions at BXR.”

