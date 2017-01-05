It's safe to say when it comes to selecting a quarterback, the Cleveland Browns haven't been very good at it.

Over the past 17 years, it's been one of the most talked about stories because the AFC North team just keeps getting it wrong. No matter who they draft and at what pick, they just can't seem to get the position right.

To get an idea of how bad it's been for them under center, Colin Cowherd’s The Herd has parodied the Billy Joel song 'We didn't start the fire' changing the lyrics to the names of quarterbacks that have played and failed for the Browns in the past and present since 1999.

The video starts off from the 1999 season when they had Ty Detmer and Tim Couch, moving on to the next year when they drafted Spergon Wyn and brought in Doug Peterson (now Philadelphia Eagles coach), all the way through to this past season when they used Robert Griffin III, Josh McCown, and Cody Kessler.

Along the way, the parody mentions other notable quarterbacks including Brandon Weeden, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Colt McCoy, Brian Hoyer, Jason Campbell, and of course, Johnny Manziel.

'The Browns are a Dumpster Fire' is literally the musical rendition of the infamous Browns quarterback jersey. It just shows how bad they have been over the years in that position. During this 17-year stretch, Cleveland has only gone to the playoffs once, back in the 2002 season.

Current Browns head coach Hue Jackson seems like the right person to change the team's fortunes, as he has already promised that if the team repeats their terrible 2016 season and goes 1-15 again, he will go swimming in a lake, possibly Lake Erie.

Fingers crossed he is able to select the right starting quarterback to do just that, otherwise we're going to have to add another player to this parody.

