After suffering a 2-1 defeat in Rome, Manchester United had their work cut out to secure their place in the 2006-07 Champions League semi-finals.

Wayne Rooney’s goal against AS Roma left the 10-man Red Devils (Paul Scholes had been sent off in the first half) with a glimmer of hope, but nobody could have envisaged what would happen in the second leg.

Goals from Michael Carrick, Alan Smith and Rooney inside the opening 20 minutes at Old Trafford had given the English side a shock 4-2 aggregate lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo then scored in the 44th and 49th minutes to put the tie beyond doubt. Carrick netted again on the hour-mark before Daniele De Rossi scored a consolation for the shellshocked Italians in the 69th minute.

But Patrice Evra’s goal, 10 minutes before full-time, completed a stunning 7-1 victory (8-3 on aggregate) for Sir Alex Ferguson’s men.

Lazio fans absolutely loved this match

United fans left Old Trafford that night on cloud nine; however, there were another set of supporters who enjoyed the match arguably even more than the Red Devils’ supporters.

Fans of SS Lazio were so delighted to see their old rivals embarrassed in Manchester that they took it upon themselves to write to Ferguson and the United players to say thank you.

Moreover, they sent Fergie and his players seven cases of “excellent” Chianti red wine as a gift.

This is according to the following letter obtained by Dream Team.

Ferguson, famed for being something of a wine connoisseur, couldn’t have wished for a better gift.

Video: United 7-1 Roma

Here’s what happened on that famous night at Old Trafford…

What happened next?

United met AC Milan in the semi-finals and recorded a dramatic 3-2 victory in the first leg but were dumped out of the competition after losing the second leg 3-0.

Milan went on to beat Liverpool 2-1 in the final.

