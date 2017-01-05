Official online NBA destination in the UK

CJ McCollum.

CJ McCollum stops Festus Ezeli's attempt at speech after loss to Grizzlies

Portland has endured a rough season in the early goings after surprising a number of fans by reaching the second round of the playoffs last year. The team sits at 15-21 on the season and frantically searching for a solution.

December was especially rough to the TrailBlazers as they finished the month 4-11 and dropped 11 of the last 13 games it played. Truly dismal stuff for a team with offensive powerhouses like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

According to an ESPN report, McCollum stopped teammate Festus Ezeli midway through a motivational speech after a December eight 88-86 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The strain on the players is becoming palpable.

Ezeli was signed in the offseason from the Golden State Warriors in the hopes that he could be a defensive anchor for the unit. He has yet to play a minute for them and might need season ending surgery on his left knee.

Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns

Winning 44 games again is going to be a tough ask for Lillard and company this season. The NBA year is almost at the halfway point and they need to make up more than half their win total to keep pace.

The encouraging thing is the effort and energy is there, everything else may well fall into place.

