While we’re well aware that Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2016 Ballon d’Or, edging out Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, we’re still waiting to discover the FIFPro World XI.

However, before that gets announced later this month, UEFA have revealed the team of the year as voted by UEFA.com users.

More then 7m votes were registered on the website and, we must admit, the XI is pretty much spot on.

While Ronaldo and Messi were always going to make the line-up, it’s very interesting that Sergio Ramos was the most picked player, receiving 488,908 votes and was selected in 75% of teams.

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo and Messi followed being picked in 69% and 64% of the teams respectively.

Here is the team in full:

Gianluigi Buffon | Juventus & Italy

Buffon will turn 39 in January but shows no signs of slowing down. He added another Serie A title to his trophy cabinet in 2016 - that’s seven he’s got now.

Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid & Spain

Ramos couldn’t help Madrid win La Liga but a goal in the Champions League final helped his side win their 11th European Cup. This season, he’s chipped in with numerous vital goals, including in El Clasico.

Gerard Pique | Barcelona & Spain

Pique led Barcelona to the La Liga title as he continued to establish himself as one of the best defenders in world football. Like Ramos, he couldn’t prevent his country from crashing out in the last-16 of Euro 2016.

Leonardo Bonucci | Juventus & Italy

Bonucci has been linked with a move away from Juventus for years but he’s remained at the Old Lady and won five Serie A titles. He impressed at Euro 2016 before Italy crashed out on penalties to Germany in the quarter-finals.

Toni Kroos | Real Madrid & Germany

Kroos is regarded as one of the best passers in European football and is instrumental in Madrid’s side at the moment. The German needs to add goals to his game if he wants to reach the next level but he’s only just turned 27 meaning he’s still got plenty of years at the top.

Luka Modric | Real Madrid & Croatia

Kroos’ midfield partner is also included. The 31-year-old is still a joy to watch despite him reaching the end of his career. He helped his side to Champions League glory alongside Ramos and Kroos.

Andres Iniesta | Barcelona & Spain

Iniesta turns 33 at the end of the season but he still continues to dazzle us with his ability on the ball. He was brilliant for Barcelona last season and even impressed at Euro 2016 despite Spain’s struggles.

Antoine Griezmann | Atletico Madrid & France

It was almost the perfect year for Griezmann but it turned out to be one to forget. Atleti lost out in the La Liga title race and ended up coming third, they lost on penalties in the Champions League final to Real Madrid and his French side lost to Portugal in the final of Euro 2016 in extra-time. Oh, and he came third in the Ballon d’Or. Ouch.

Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid & Portugal

The Champions League, the European Championship, the club World Cup and the Ballon d’Or. Not a bad year for Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi | Barcelona & Argentina

He may have missed out on the Ballon d’Or but Messi had a pretty incredible 2016. He won La Liga with Barca and scored 59 goals in the calendar year - more than any other player in Europe.

