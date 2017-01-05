Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

There isn't much in the game that Luis Suarez hasn't already won.

La Liga - tick, Copa del Rey - tick, Champions League - tick, Copa America - tick, European Golden Shoe - tick.

Were it not for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the Uruguayan would probably also have a Ballon d'Or to his name too.

Still only 29-years-old, Suarez has plenty of time to add a few more titles and trophies to his already glittering cabinet.

In December, Suarez agreed to sign a new deal that will keep him at Barcelona until 2021 and not too long ago actually revealed that he would like to retire at the Camp Nou.

However, in fresh comments Suarez has made earlier this week, the striker has hinted that he would be open to going back to one of his former clubs.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, the former Premier League star isn't talking about a return to Anfield.

Suarez's career started with Nacional in his native Uruguay before he was snapped up by Dutch side Groningen in 2006 - where he began his pursuit to stardom.

And in an interview for Uruguayan television, the forward admitted he does have a slight regret he didn't spend more time playing for his first team.

Uruguayan Luis Suarez celebrates after s

"I wish I could have spent more time playing in the Nacional shirt," Suarez said, as per Globo Esporte.

"To play a full Copa Libertadores with Nacional remains an objective of mine, and I still have time to do it."

The Copa Libertadores is a tournament that resonates with a lot of players in South America and Suarez isn't the only big name to be tempted back to compete.

Juan Sebastian Veron recently came out of retirement to re-sign for Estudiantes aged 41, mainly to play in South America's version of the Champions League.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ESPANYOL

In the meantime, Suarez will need to redirect his focus on Barcelona. Luis Enrique's side play their first game since the winter break tonight when they take on Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey.

Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi have all been included in the squad and Enrique will be hoping they can hit the ground running in 2017 if they are to stop Real Madrid dominating this season.

