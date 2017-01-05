Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Murray had a brilliant 2016.

Andy Murray reveals other players are already calling him “Sir Andy”

Andy Murray has revealed that other players are already calling him “Sir Andy” after he was knighted as part of the New Year's Honours list.

2016 was an incredible year for the Scot.

After a slow first few months, splitting with coach Amelie Mauresmo, and replacing her with Ivan Lendl, his coach when he won his first Wimbledon title in 2013, Murray's year burst into life.

A straight sets victory over first-time Grand Slam finalist Milos Raonic in June won him his second Wimbledon title, and third Grand Slam overall.

The summer also saw the 29-year-old retain his Olympic title in Rio, beating Juan Martin del Potro in an epic gold medal match.

Murray then set his sights on catching Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings, and with four consecutive victories in the China Open, the Shanghai Masters, the Vienna Open, and the Paris Masters, the British number one overhauled the Serbian as world number one, something he secured with victory over Djokovic in the final of the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

In his first competitive match of 2017 against Jeremy Chardy at the Qatar Open, Murray took only 82 minutes to secure his 25th competitive victory, and afterwards he opened up about what his fellow professionals were now calling him.

“The players are calling me Sir Andy,” Murray said.

“I feel like I used to say that to teachers and people much much older than me!

“I am just trying to carry on from where I finished last year, which was playing some of the best tennis of my life.

"I would like to try and keep the run going as long as possible. I felt like I hit the ball very clean. I was happy with how I moved and how my body felt today.”

