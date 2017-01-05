Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Nunes rousey.

Amanda Nunes makes harsh comment about Ronda Rousey after beating her

It hasn’t been a great start to 2017 for Ronda Rousey.

The UFC superstar’s career appears to be over following her defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 30.

It took Nunes just 48 seconds to beat the 29-year-old Californian, who was given a six-week medical suspension on Tuesday and is now in the process of considering her future options.

Rousey’s mother has urged her to retire from mixed martial arts and it would come as no shock if she does decide to call it a day over the coming weeks.

The best thing she could do at the moment, it seems, is avoid anything said about her by Nunes.

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Nunes slams Rousey's ability

Rather than praise her opponent for a superb career, the Brazilian has taken the opportunity to question her ability.

Talk about rubbing salt into the poor woman’s wounds.

“I don’t understand how Ronda Rousey went so far in this division,” Nunes was quoted as telling TMZ by The Sun.

“I don’t understand how those girls lost to Ronda Rousey. I know since my first fight in the UFC - I can beat Ronda Rousey, but of course I had to take my time and let life put everything together.

UFC 207 Nunes v Rousey

"That day [last week] was the day to prove it to everybody and I did it. Actually my camp for Meisha Tate was harder than training for Ronda Rousey. Yes she was overrated, for sure.

"UFC make this happen, they put Rousey in a place that she's not at, but I know that I could beat Ronda Rousey since I saw her first fight."

Ouch.

Nunes also criticised Rousey's coach

Nunes also criticised Rousey’s coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, earlier this week.

Per Fox Sports, the South American said: "Yeah because she thinks she’s a boxer. He like put this in her head and make the girl believe in that. I don’t know why he did that. She has great judo and then she can go more forward in this division but he put some crazy thing about her boxing and then her career started like going down.

MMA-USA-AUS-ROUSEY

“That’s why I went in there and I’m the real striker here. This is the only thing I want to look at him to say.”

