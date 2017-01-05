The 2015 NBA Draft has given us extremely exciting players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis. Other selections from that year like Jahlil Okafor and D’Angelo Russell look like they are going to be fine players but will need some time to flourish.

Everybody else from that class is kind of in a big clump together. The top of the draft was filled with talent that was easily identifiable and the rest of the players present leave fans scratching their heads.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was a strange pick when the Bucks selected him at 15 overall in 2013. Now, he looks like a can’t miss superstar in hindsight despite being a reach at the time.

Is there anyone from last year’s class that looks like they could make a similar leap? Here are three of the best candidates:

Stanley Johnson

Up until now, Stanley Johnson’s big NBA moments consist of making LeBron James angry and getting swept out of the playoffs despite a surprisingly competitive effort against the eventual champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hopes were high in year two that he would continue to develop his three-point shooting abilities that would allow him to be a bigger, stronger and faster version of his teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

He still takes advantages of mismatches when they arise, but he hasn’t made a crazy leap yet. Detroit’s defense looks worse this year and they will need more out of one of their best physical players to rejoin the playoff hunt. He should be a key going forward.

Norm Powell

Powell was a surprise for Toronto late in the draft. His size, shooting, and above average defence for a rookie made him invaluable for the Raps in their playoff journey. Now in year two, he must continue to get better.

T-dot is sitting at the second seed in the East and Powell is looking like the textbook version of guy who should have been drafted 25 spots higher than he was. (Shouts out to Chandler Parsons and Isaiah Thomas as members of that club.)

Terrence Ross is streaky and the other wings behind him are unpredictable, so look for Norm to keep growing and eventually take over that starting small forward spot for the Raptors in the future. He’s going to need to if they want to beat Cleveland.

Myles Turner

Big men are quickly being pushed aside in the modern incarnation of the NBA. Gone are the plodding centers of the Jordan-era and the concept of “Twin Towers” is laughable now. In Indiana, they have a young center who can get it done.

Turner was quickly an NBA League Pass favorite last season as he proved to be a defensive force for the Pacers. They lost Roy Hibbert and gained a much better version of him through the draft.

Indy is still middling on both offence and defence, correcting these shortcomings will help them make it out of the first round this year. Their second year big and Paul George will determine just how far they go though.