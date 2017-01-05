Considered by many to be the greatest tennis player of all time, Roger Federer has returned to action this week at the 2017 Hopman Cup in Perth.

The veteran Swiss has won 17 Grand Slam titles across an illustrious career which has seen him earn almost $100 million in prize money.

Now 35, Federer has suffered from various injuries in the last few years, the most recent of which forced him out on the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Having spent a career total of 302 weeks at World Number 1, he has been forced to play a more peripheral role of late due to the dominance of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

However, Federer is now back to grace the courts in the Hopman Cup for the first time since 2002, competing in the singles and the mixed doubles alongside Belinda Bencic.

On Wednesday, teenage sensation Alexander Zverev defeated the Swiss in a tie seen by many as a momentous 'Master' vs 'Apprentice' affair.

Federer earned plaudits across the world for his sportsmanship - when to his own detriment, he suggested that Zverev should challenge the line-judge’s decision to call one of his services as out at a crucial point in the match.

Despite his eventual defeat, it appears that the current World Number 16 is just happy to have overcome his fitness issues, as he builds up to the Australian Open.

On Thursday, he and Zverev were in the stands in an unofficial capacity and were coaxed into a virtual Bongo performance during a break in the action.

Although he had emerged victorious on the previous day, it appears Zverev still has plenty to learn from Federer as he looked decidedly uncomfortable on the big screen!

Check out the video below to see Federer’s moves for yourself:

