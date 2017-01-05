It’s safe to say that the WWE has changed drastically over the last decade, with huge booking decisions, arrivals and departures shaping the company to what it’s become today.

With WrestleMania 33 approaching in Orlando, it’s a good time to reflect on what the organisation looked like 10 years ago, as the roster prepared to head into WrestleMania 23.

A DECADE LATER

More specifically, let’s take a look at who the champions were back then, and what they’re all up to a decade later.

WWE CHAMPION – JOHN CENA

It shows just how long John Cena has been at the top of his game, as he walked into 2007 with the WWE Championship around his waist, having beaten Edge for the gold at Unforgiven in September 2006 as part of their incredible feud.

Cena has still got it, as he's gearing up to battle AJ Styles for the same title at the Royal Rumble.

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION – BATISTA

Batista managed to get hold of the title at Survivor Series in 2006 when he defeated King Booker, and his first defence in 2007 came at the Royal Rumble when he defeated Mr. Kennedy.

Now, he’s enjoying life as a Hollywood star having appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, as well as a role in Spectre.

WOMEN’S CHAMPION – MICKIE JAMES

Mickie James beat Lita for the belt at the 2006 Survivor Series event, holding it as she entered 2007 and retained it against Victoria at New Year’s Revolution.

She recently appeared at NXT TakeOver in a losing effort against Asuka, and there are strong rumours that she’ll be revealed as La Luchadora on SmackDown Live.

UNITED STATES CHAMPION – CHRIS BENOIT

Chris Benoit entered 2007 with the United States Championship, defeating Mr. Kennedy for it on October 13, 2006, and held it way past WrestleMania 23 when he dropped it to MVP at Judgment Day.

We’re all aware of the sad events that took place the following month, when he murdered his son and wife, before hanging himself.

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION – JEFF HARDY

Jeff Hardy entered January 2007 as the Intercontinental Champion during a feud with Johnny Nitro, defeating him for it in 2006 and retained it at New Year’s Revolution against the same opponent.

Nowadays, fans still want Hardy back in the WWE as he has enjoyed a successful stint as Brother Nero, appearing alongside the Broken Matt Hardy on TNA.

ECW CHAMPION – BOBBY LASHLEY

Having defeated The Big Show, Rob Van Dam, Hardcore Holly, Test and CM Punk at December to Dismember, Lashley went on to retain his title at the Royal Rumble against Test.

Nowadays, Lashley is on the independent circuit and appears for TNA, as well as boasting a 15-2 professional MMA record.

CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPION – GREGORY HELMS

Gregory Helms was a highly successful Cruiserweight Champion heading into 2007, heaving defeated Kid Kash for the gold at the 2005 Armageddon event.

He held it for 385 days before losing it in February of 2007 to Chavo Guerrero. Now, he’s appearing on TNA as part of The Helms’ Dynasty.

WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS – RATED-RKO

Edge and Randy Orton walked into 2007 as the world tag team champions, after defeating Ric Flair and Roddy Piper for the gold, and retaining against DX in January.

Today, Edge is retired and is trying his hand at becoming a TV star, while Orton is working with The Wyatt Family.

WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS – PAUL LONDON AND BRIAN KENDRICK

London and Kendrick had a great run as tag team champions, picking up the titles and embarking on a record-breaking 331-day reign as champions, after losing to Deuce and Domino on April 20 2007.

While London is now at Lucha Underground, Kendrick is back in the WWE as part of their cruiserweight division.

What are your thoughts on how the WWE has changed in the last 10 years? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

