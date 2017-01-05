Matchroom Sport chairman Barry Hearn believes Anthony Joshua should target a colossal fight against American Deontay Wilder, if he defeats Wladimir Klitschko in April.

Former Olympic champion Joshua has a perfect professional record with 18 knockouts in his 18 bouts.

One of Britain’s most popular athletes, his stock on the international scene continues to rise and has earned him a long anticipated showdown with Klitschko at Wembley.

Already IBF champion, Joshua will be fighting for the vacant WBA ‘super’ title at the England’s national stadium in the spring.

Top sports promoter Barry Hearn is confident that his compatriot can begin a domination of the division by defeating the legendary, but ageing Ukrainian in London.

“I think its going to be a very painful night for Klitschko,” he told Sky Sports.

“Because I don’t know how you defend, or how you beat Anthony Joshua. Too physically strong, too fast, and he hits too hard.”

Joshua's dream

With this victory in mind, Hearn is already looking to what the rest of 2017 holds in store for Joshua.

“I think the dream is to unify the division,” Hearn added.

“Politically, boxing is always difficult, because there are so many different governing bodies and so many different mandatories that inevitably at some stage you are forced to give up a belt, rather than have them all under control of one heavyweight.”

Joshua vs Wilder

Hearn believes that a clash between Joshua and the undefeated Deontay Wilder, on “one of those barnstorming Las Vegas nights”, would be the ideal next step for ‘AJ’.

"I think the fight we would all like to see and assuming that Deontay Wilder can do a little better on his own promotion, because he's not a big enough draw in America, let alone outside," he said.

"But the fight for me to close the year would be Deontay Wilder against Anthony Joshua in one of those barnstorming Las Vegas nights."

Tyson Fury

Wilder himself is a former Olympic heavyweight champion who is due to face the Andrzej Wawrzyk next month.

Hearn then turned to address Tyson Fury, who had until recently, been recognised as the world’s best heavyweight, after a shock victory over Klitschko in 2015.

Fury is currently taking time away from the sport to overcome personal issues and in the meantime Joshua has grabbed most of the headlines.

“Of course there is a certain Mr Tyson Fury, who one day is going to come back and is going to want to earn some serious money,” stated Hearn.

“The only serious money in the heavyweight division is Anthony Joshua and money talks in boxing.”

However, for Joshua, a unification bout with Wilder or a glamorous all-British match-up with Fury will not happen without a good performance against Klitschko.

The 27 year-old would be remiss to underestimate ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ and he and his camp will have all efforts focused on Wembley until fight night in April.

