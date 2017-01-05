It has been a frustrating few seasons for Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari.

You can forgive him for thinking that moving to the Italian team in 2015 would have provided a better chance at challenging for the world championship.

And yet he has won just three races in two years, all of which actually came in his first season.

The four-time champion has only been able to watch on as Mercedes' stranglehold on the sport has continued, while Ferrari have struggled to manufacture a competitive - and more importantly, reliable - car.

Vettel's disappointment has been there for all to see and he has even come in for some criticism from officials of his own team following a few public displays of frustration in 2016.

However, one man who has always had Vettel's back is F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

And Ecclestone has pointed the finger of Vettel's failings towards the setup of his team.

"Ferrari has fallen back again into the era before [Michael] Schumacher and [Jean] Todt," he told Bild, as per Autosport.

"Too many Italians are working for the team at the moment.

"I have nothing against Italy, but to have a firm rule within a team doesn't run in Italian DNA.

"Ferrari needs fresh blood. I'm sure Sebastian does all he can do to be successful [with Ferrari]."

"The question is how much are they willing to let him do.

"It's not his fault that he doesn't win. It's down to the car and the team."

Being a four-time world champion, Vettel could probably walk into any team he wanted to, should Ferrari fail to deliver him a car capable of challenging for the title.

But Ecclestone is confident the German will not walk away from the challenge he is currently facing with the Italian manufacturers.

Ecclestone added: "Sebastian's mission is Ferrari.

"The way I know him he wants to fulfil this mission first."

The first race of the 2017 season is scheduled to kick the season off at the end of March in Australia.

And if the bookies are to be believed, Vettel could be set for another difficult year as he is currently ranked as the fifth favourite to win the Drivers Championship.

