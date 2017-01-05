The Houston Texans finished the regular season at 9-7 for the third consecutive year in a row, and it is the second season in a row which they have qualified for the playoffs.

It would be fair to say Bill O'Brien has had reasonable success as head coach of the Texans since taking over in 2014, taking the team to the postseason in the last two years after narrowly missing in his first.

He's managed to turn the Houston ship around in 2016 after it looked like it could have been a shipwreck when their free-agent signing Brock Osweiler didn't produce what was expected of him in regards to his four-year, $72 million contract. However, there has been talks of him possibly leaving.

Despite keeping the ship on course for a postseason appearance, one source believes O'Brien could soon be leaving the Texans because of his bad relationship with their general manager Rick Smith.

The Nate and Creight Show of SB Nation Radio discussed the rumor on a recent episode, noting that this bad relationship hasn't just occurred recently after the signing of Osweiler, but it goes back 'at least two years' when Hard Knocks was recording their show with the team before the start of the 2015 season.

Their source also mentioned that the signing of Osweiler was Smith's idea and that he forced it upon O'Brien to accept, which isn't good for any coach of any football team. You can see why he might want out. If you can't even select the most important member of the team then you don't have much control at all as a coach.

O'Brien's command of the team is reflected upon further as the source also says the only free agent the head coach had any input on was Lamar Miller. The source mentioned as well that he wanted Tom Savage as the starting quarterback from week one, not Osweiler.

It looks as though if the Texans fail to beat the Raiders come this weekend in the playoffs, either O'Brien is going to leave the team, or he will be fired by the team, but you have to stop and think. Considering the quarterback situation has been going on in Houston for the past four years, longer than O'Brien has been a coach there, Smith should be the one that is forced out the door.

If O'Brien does leave, there will be a couple of NFL teams out there that would be willing to give him a chance and the freedom he needs thanks to his regular season success at the Texans and the coaching accolades he has picked up during his time coaching Penn State in college football.

