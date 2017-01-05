Following a couple of frustrating seasons at Manchester United and Real Madrid, Javier Hernandez rediscovered his smile and love for football at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Mexican striker joined the Bundesliga outfit for £7.3 million in August 2015, after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Louis van Gaal, and repaid his current employers by scoring a career-best 26 goals in 40 appearances.

Hernandez continued his fine form into the start of the current campaign - he scored six goals in five matches at the end of September and the start of October - but the goals have well and truly dried up over the past three months.

The 28-year-old hasn’t scored since netting against Borussia Dortmund on October 1 - a barren spell which now stretches 15 matches.

Leverkusen, it seems, have reached the end of their tether with the striker - despite what he achieved last season - and are now prepared to sell him this month if a club offers €25 million (£21.4 million).

Why Leverkusen want to get rid of Chicharito

This is according to the German newspaper Bild - and also reported by the Daily Mail - who claim there are several other factors behind the German club’s decision to find a buyer for the ex-United star.

One of the factors will come as a genuine surprise to most football fans, particularly United supporters.

Chicharito has always come across as a friendly character but Bild understand that he’s an unpopular member of the Leverkusen camp.

It’s claimed that his unfriendliness with teammates, as well as his lack of contribution to general play, are key factors behind his poor reputation at the club.

Hernandez is regarded as a selfish player at the BayArena although, given the fact he’s an old-fashioned goal poacher, that perhaps shouldn’t have come as a surprise to his current employers.

Hernandez should be a man in high demand

It remains to be seen whether Hernandez will leave Leverkusen this month but one thing’s for sure: there will be no shortage of potential suitors keen to prise him away from the club.

It was reported last month that both Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on signing him.

