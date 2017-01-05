In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Zach Zenner.

Michael Bennett calls Zach Zenner the NFL's best white running back

Zach Zenner would be nowhere near the field if it wasn't for the fact that Ameer Abdullah suffered an injury at the start of the season and the Detroit Lions were absolutely terrible at finding a replacement.

Zenner has made his way into the Lions starting rotation after several failed stopgaps were brought in - we're looking at you, Justin Forsett - and played pretty well against the Packers last week.

The Lions scraped into the Playoffs despite the loss and face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wildcard round this weekend. Speaking ahead of the game, Seahawks star Michael Bennett has complimented Zenner, well, at least we think he has.

“I think the running back, man, he’s — there’s not many white running backs in the NFL but he has to be the best right now,” Bennett said in a conference call earlier this week.

See, is that a compliment? Because all of the other white running backs in the NFL are not very good. Danny Woodhead is injured, Toby Gerhart was rubbish, John Kuhn is a fullback and I am already struggling to think of others.

However, Bennett carried on and did actually seem to wax lyrical about the former South Dakota State man. 

“He’s doing such a great job of cutbacks and hitting the hole. He’s a really good back. I know all the stuff he did in college, three straight seasons of 2,000 yards. I don’t care where you’re at, if you can do that you have got amazing talent," the veteran added.

"And I think he’s just an amazing running back, the things he can do with the ball."

Is Zach Zenner going to run for 200 yards on the Seahawks and lead the Lions to Super Bowl glory? Probably not, but a white guy can dream.

Detroit Lions v Washington Redskins

