While most eyes fall on the WWE’s programming, fans will surely know the incredible work Matt Hardy has been doing over on TNA this past year.

His ‘Broken’ gimmick has gone down really well with fans, and it’s often seen as the only thing that has been keeping TNA afloat and worth watching.

BROKEN MATT AND BROTHER NERO

There have been plenty of rumours since his rise to prominence, that the WWE are supposedly interested in bringing Hardy back, as well as Jeff – who has been competing as Brother Nero.

It’s obvious that they don’t need rebuilding on WWE television, as they have the success behind them to continue what they’re doing, but just in a different company.

The merchandising potential is also there, so it would seem like a no-brainer for the WWE.

However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE are apparently not interested in bringing The Hardy Boyz back to the company right now.

NO REPORTED INTEREST

That's despite their contracts with TNA expiring in February, and the organisation wanting to lock them down to new deals.

Matt has been quite vocal in recent months regarding their invites to numerous WWE teams, inviting them to the ‘Apocalypto’ in the hope that something could happen – as you can see in the tweets below.

If they were to sign, it looks doubtful that both would want to be on a full-time schedule and be away from family, but the main issue could be the creative control.

It’s common knowledge that The Hardy Boyz effectively run their own creative, and the WWE probably wouldn’t want to give them this freedom right away.

Things do change quickly in the WWE, so it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see them quickly revive their interest in them if they continue with their impressive performance.

