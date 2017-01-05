One of the biggest storylines of the 2016 NFL season was the quarterback situation down at the Dallas Cowboys.

After Tony Romo went down during the preseason, it looked as though Dak Prescott would be just keeping the seat warm until the 36-year-old returned, but after an impressive 13-3 year by the rookie, he has made the starting position his own.

Romo handled the situation in a great manner, showing his full support for the 23-year-old and conceding the starting quarterback position. That backing came from the first day Prescott was named the Cowboys' starter.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Speaking on Inside the Huddle, the rookie sensation revealed the text which the four-time Pro Bowler had sent to him after he was named the starter. He said: “You got Tony, he’s texting me like ‘I believe in you. You’re the type of guy I pull for.’ So it just makes me feel comfortable.

“Just to go each and every day and be myself.” Skip to 12 minutes in the video below.

Article continues below

Prescott also admitted that his time came a lot earlier than he thought it would, figuring that it would be “years down the road,” before he was the starter, but when the opportunity presented itself, he took it and ran with it.

Considering the Cowboys managed to grasp the number one seed in the NFC with a 13-3 record, you could say he ran with it pretty well. There have even been talks that he could in inline for the NFL MVP award.

Romo will likely be traded or released by Dallas in the offseason as the team moves forward with Prescott, which if 2016 is anything to go by, is going to be a very bright future for the franchise.

The Cowboys now have a bye week in the playoffs as they wait to see if they will face either the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, or the New York Giants in the Divisional Round.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms